3 Chiefs who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, and one on verge of being cut
Chiefs who earned roster spot No. 2: DT Danny Shelton
He was a big name back in 2015 when he was the 12th-overall pick in the draft that year. The Cleveland Browns opted for massive University of Washington interior defender Danny Shelton, listed at 6-2, 345 pounds these days. He spent three seasons with the Browns before being traded to the Patriots. He was with Bill Belichick’s team for two years and earned a Super Bowl LIII ring in 2018.
Shelton made 12 starts with the Lions in 2020 and played in 13 games with the Giants a season later. He inked a deal with Kansas City in the summer of 2022, was released two weeks later and signed to the practice squad. The eight-year veteran wound up appearing in just one contest for Andy Reid’s team (Week 16 vs. the Seahawks) and didn’t record a tackle. He also didn’t play in the postseason but wound up a Super Bowl champion.
On Sunday vs. New Orleans, Shelton had an assist late in the first quarter and sacked quarterback Jameis Winston for an 11-yard loss. With All-Pro Chris Jones still a holdout, having a proved veteran in the fold certainly doesn’t hurt. He has made 72 starts in eight seasons and also has postseason experience.