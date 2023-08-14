Fansided

3 Chiefs who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, and one on verge of being cut

By Russell S. Baxter

Jul 28, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladukun (6) and quarterback Shane Buechele (12) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and quarterback Blaine Gabbert (9) arrive prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladukun (6) and quarterback Shane Buechele (12) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and quarterback Blaine Gabbert (9) arrive prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports /
Sep 27, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Danny Shelton (75) following the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 27, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Danny Shelton (75) following the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports /

Chiefs who earned roster spot No. 2: DT Danny Shelton

He was a big name back in 2015 when he was the 12th-overall pick in the draft that year. The Cleveland Browns opted for massive University of Washington interior defender Danny Shelton, listed at 6-2, 345 pounds these days. He spent three seasons with the Browns before being traded to the Patriots. He was with Bill Belichick’s team for two years and earned a Super Bowl LIII ring in 2018.

Shelton made 12 starts with the Lions in 2020 and played in 13 games with the Giants a season later. He inked a deal with Kansas City in the summer of 2022, was released two weeks later and signed to the practice squad. The eight-year veteran wound up appearing in just one contest for Andy Reid’s team (Week 16 vs. the Seahawks) and didn’t record a tackle. He also didn’t play in the postseason but wound up a Super Bowl champion.

On Sunday vs. New Orleans, Shelton had an assist late in the first quarter and sacked quarterback Jameis Winston for an 11-yard loss. With All-Pro Chris Jones still a holdout, having a proved veteran in the fold certainly doesn’t hurt. He has made 72 starts in eight seasons and also has postseason experience.

