3 Chiefs who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, and one on verge of being cut
Chiefs who earned roster spot No. 1: WR Richie James
Less than a year ago, Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach orchestrated a deal with the New York Giants and acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney for a pair of 2023 draft choices. He played in seven regular-season games for Andy Reid’s team and caught 14 passes, two for touchdowns. He played in all three postseason contests and caught a five-yard TD pass in the team’s comeback win in Super Bowl LVII.
Veach and Andy Reid apparently liked what they saw out of Giants’ wide receivers. They inked Richie James (who missed 2021 with a knee injury) to a one-year deal in April. In 2022, he tied for the team lead (with Saquon Barkley) with 57 catches, good for 569 yards and four scores. He also hauled in 11 passes for 82 yards in New York’s playoff split with the Vikings and Eagles.
On Sunday vs. the Saints, James was targeted three times and caught two passes for 44 yards. There was a 43-yard grab from Blaine Gabbert as well as a one-yard TD catch.
It would probably be a surprise if James wasn’t on the roster in September. Perhaps the bigger question is whether James will push Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and/or Skyy Moore for substantial playing time.