3 Chiefs who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, and one on verge of being cut
Chiefs cut candidate after Preseason Week 1: QB Chris Oladokun
As previously mentioned, the defending Super Bowl champions played four different quarterbacks against the Saints on Sunday afternoon. Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun combined to complete 55.0 percent of their passes (22-of-40) for 281 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
Oladokun was a seventh-round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, he was released by the club last August and signed to Kansas City’s practice squad. He re-upped with the Chiefs via a futures contract in mid-February. He would have his ups and downs against the Saints.
He entered the game with just over 12 minutes remaining and his first drive ended with points. He orchestrated a 13-play, 72-yard drive that resulted in a field goal and a 24-17 Chiefs’ lead. Oladokun came up with the biggest play of the march with a 30-yard run.
The Chiefs were three-and-out on their next possession. The Saints scored a touchdown and trailed 24-23. Oladokun got the ball back with 1:13 to play. He fumbled the snap but still managed to hand it off to La’Mical Perine. Two plays later, this happened.
It would pave the way for a game-winning field goal for the Saints. Oladokun finished the game hitting on just five of his 12 throws for 52 yards. There was that 30-yard run but he was sacked once, bobbled a snap and threw that crucial interception.