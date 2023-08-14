College football rankings 2023: 5 teams in Top 25 who will be the first to lose
College football rankings: Florida State will be the 2nd ranked team to lose in 2023
The first mega matchup of the season comes in Week 1 with No. 8 Florida State hosting No. 5 LSU in the college football version of Sunday Night Football at the Camping World Kickoff game.
One of those ranked teams is going to lose, but which one? Sorry Florida State, it’s you.
The Seminoles have had their fair share of offseason hype. And why shouldn’t they? Jordan Travis is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate and they’ve only gotten stronger with the likes of TE Jaheim Bell, WR Keon Coleman, CB Frentrell Cypress and DL Draden Fiske joining via the transfer portal.
But this is a revenge game for LSU after last year’s loss. Brian Kelly’s Tigers grew across last season while Jayden Daniels looked more confident in his new home with each passing week. The No. 6 recruiting class and No. 2 transfer class have bolstered the roster. Speaking of transfer, LSU’s defense added game changers in LB Omar Speights and CB Zy Alexander.
It’ll be a dogfight but LSU will have the upper hand this time and Florida State will have to lick their wounds and take their frustrations out on the rest of the ACC.