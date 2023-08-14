3 Cubs on thin ice if they miss the playoffs
Patrick Wisdom could be on thin ice if the Cubs don’t make a playoff run in 2023
A few seasons ago, Patrick Wisdom seemed to explode on the scene as a big-time bat in the middle of the Cubs lineup. He finished fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year race in 2021 and seemed like a future 40-home run bat in the big leagues. The sole issue in his game was his ability to hit the ball consistently and reach base at an average clip.
Years later, this problem still haunts the third baseman.
And he’s running out of time to prove himself as a worthy bat in the Cubs lineup. Going into the year, he seemed like the kind of player that Chicago would lean on, but now he usually finds himself batting in the bottom half of the order.
It’s not fair to ever blame an entire season on any one player. If the Cubs fail to reach the postseason, it’ll be on the team and coaching staff as a whole. But Wisdom could take a good portion of the blame considering his slash line of .197/.290/.500.
Now, the 31-year-old is under team control for the next few seasons, but that doesn’t mean he would be safe in Chicago if his struggles continue, and he drags the team down with him. If Wisdom doesn’t turn his play around soon, he could find himself on the hot seat. The seat would get even hotter if it helps cause Chicago to miss the postseason.