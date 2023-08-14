Dalvin Cook and Aaron Rodgers join forces on Jets: Best memes and tweets
Aaron Rodgers is building his super team with the New York Jets as the club signed running back Dalvin Cook to a one-year contract.
Dalvin Cook was not about to let Monday pass with Ezekiel Elliott stealing all of the NFL running back headlines. Hell, he couldn’t even let it steal the press in the AFC East.
After Zeke signed a deal with the New England Patriots on Monday, Cook finally made his decision on his destination for the 2023 season after being released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the offseason.
As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cook is heading to a team where he’ll team up with a longtime rival, Aaron Rodgers, on the New York Jets as both embark on a journey into the Big Apple. Per Schefter, the deal with the Jets is worth up to $8.6 million.
The good people on the social media platform once formally known as and still coloquially referred to as Twitter had plenty of jokes locked and loaded as they reacted to Cook joining forces with his former rival, Rodgers, on the Jets.
Vikings fans definitely have to feel a bit betrayed by Cook landing with the Jets, particularly teaming up with Rodgers. These were two bitter rivals in the NFC North and now they’re on the same team on the same offense. Dogs and cats playing together should not happen, but that’s what this probably feels like for the Minnesota faithful.
Having said that, it does create an interesting situation for the Jets backfield, one that fantasy football managers are surely already lamenting. Breece Hall was expected to be the RB1 for New York, though he is recovering from an ACL tear suffered last season. Meanwhile, guys like Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight were also figuring to factor in as well. Cook throws a wrench into all of that, though it’s likely he’ll split touches with Hall as a 1-2 punch once the second-year back is fully healthy.