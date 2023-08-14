Greg Olsen: QB play only thing holding 49ers back from being NFC favorites
By John Buhler
Greg Olsen wants to buy into the San Francisco 49ers this season, but he still has questions about their quarterback room.
The San Francisco 49ers may have what it takes to win the NFC this year and get to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, but FOX’s Greg Olsen still has his reservations about their quarterback situation.
I caught up with the new Chief Family Officer for Batten late last week to discuss some very important topics with regards to the NFL. While we both agree that San Francisco should remain in the upper crust of the down NFC, the 49ers really need to show us that we can rely on their starting quarterback. Keep in mind that Jimmy Garoppolo now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yes, the 49ers have the best roster in football, but the quarterback position remains an issue.
"“They have the best roster in football, whether it’s offensive skill with an offensive line and then of course, what their defense is capable of. I think top to bottom they have the best roster. And whereas in all the questions surrounding them for the last year or two have been at the quarterback position.”"
Although Brock Purdy was a revelation for them last year, he did have offseason elbow surgery.
"“They kind of struck lightning in a bottle last year with Purdy before he underwent elbow surgery. Although he is back and they say he is doing well, we’ll see how that plays out, and then where does Trey Lance fit into this whole puzzle?”"
If we are talking about roster construction from players No. 2 to 52, San Francisco has this in the bag. However, the further they go in the playoffs, the more likely their quarterback will have to step up to match the opponent’s star signal-caller. Quarterback play limits their overall ceiling.
"“So I think the quarterback position is the only thing keeping San Francisco from being probably the preseason full-on favorite to win the conference.”"
The big question is if the 49ers are just good enough anyway to overcome quarterbacking issues.
Greg Olsen questions if the San Francisco 49ers will be good enough at QB
Look. This is a very fair point made by Olsen. There is a lot to like about the roster general manager John Lynch has put together for head coach Kyle Shanahan. They seem to have one of the best partnerships in all of football. However, the franchise has been inconsistent ever since this regime took over in 2017, based largely in part on the health of their quarterbacks. It is their Achilles’ heel.
With Garoppolo out of the building, San Francisco has brought in former USC star and former first-round pick Sam Darnold to keep things interesting. What is so particularly strange is that despite having two former No. 3 overall picks in their quarterback room, Mr. Irrelevant is the man to beat. Purdy has done more in only one season than Darnold and Trey Lance have ever done combined.
Let’s be real. If Purdy plays like he did prior to getting hurt in last year’s NFC Championship game, then the 49ers’ quarterback concerns will be a moot point. Should Lance or Darnold ever think about living up to their draft hype, then maybe they could be the ones to get the 49ers over the top? Truth be told, Purdy gives them the best chance to win now, but does have a very low ceiling.
Even if the 49ers get worse quarterback play this year, they are good enough to make the playoffs.
Greg Olsen spoke with FanSided on behalf of Batten. As the new Chief Family Officer, Olsen will be a part of the company’s efforts to enhance and expand its range of family-focused security products and services to support their mission of empowering Americans to keep their families safe online, at home and in an emergency.
“I am honored to accept the role of Chief Family Officer at Batten,” said Olsen. “As a father of three, I understand the necessity and essential factors for keeping your home and your family safe from threats. I look forward to collaborating with the team at Batten to continue to identify the most innovative solutions that give families the peace of mind and protection they deserve.”