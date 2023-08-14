Highest-paid NBA player on each team in 2023: Which teams are spending max contracts wisely?
Highest-paid player on the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Drafted 10 years ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship but they lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Boston Celtics the following season and in the first round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat last season. Championship run aside, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have had significant playoff struggles during his time leading the franchise.
Antetokounmpo is slated to make $45,640,084 next season and the Bucks re-signed Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez to run it back with their championship core and a head coaching change, firing Mike Budenholzer and hiring Adrian Griffin.
Anything short of a competitive conference finals appearance will likely be considered a failure for Antetokounmpo.
Highest-paid player on the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2023: Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert’s trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves last summer was one of the biggest in recent history when you factor in what Minnesota gave up and was also quickly labeled a drastic overpay.
Perhaps rightfully so. The Timberwolves struggled to find any sort of consistency throughout the season and made it into the playoffs via the play-in. They lost swifty in five games in the first round to the Denver Nuggets.
Gobert will make $41,000,000 next season, and the Timberwolves are certainly telling themselves that a full season of Mike Conley and hopefully good health will be enough to win their first playoff series since 2004.