Highest-paid NBA player on each team in 2023: Which teams are spending max contracts wisely?
Highest-paid player on the New Orleans Pelicans in 2023: C.J. McCollum
Traded to the New Orleans Pelicans at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, C.J. McCollum is set to make $35,802,469 next season. McCollum has been a productive player for the Pelicans since his arrival. He averaged 20.91 points per game last season and 5.72 assists per game.
The Pelicans’ overall success isn’t dependent on McCollum though, it’s dependent on Zion Williamson and his ability to avoid injuries. McCollum is not even second in command, with Brandon Ingram being the last remaining player acquired in the Anthony Davis trade.
The Pelicans were at the top of the Western Conference when healthy next season, and if Williamson is playing they may be able to do that again.
Highest-paid player on the New York Knicks in 2023: Julius Randle
Julius Randle will enter the second year of his contract extension this season, making $25,660,800. Randle signed with the Knicks as a free agent in the summer of 2019 and has helped them make the playoffs twice and defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of last season’s playoffs alongside Jalen Brunson.
Brunson and Randle are a solid duo, they’re likely to be a successful regular season team again next season but if they want to go further than the second round the Knicks front office will certainly have to attempt to cash in the assets they have for a higher level player at some point soon.