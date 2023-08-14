Highest-paid NBA player on each team in 2023: Which teams are spending max contracts wisely?
Highest-paid player on the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023: Joel Embiid
Drafted nearly a decade ago now, Joel Embiid is coming off an MVP season that also ended in yet another disappointment for the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid is on the books for a max salary of $47,607,350, and the Sixers’ ceiling currently hinges on more than him.
A James Harden trade seems inevitable, but will that bring back enough for the Sixers to finally get out of the second round? Will Tyrese Maxey make another leap and comfortably take over lead guard duties? Is Nick Nurse going to be a notable upgrade over Doc Rivers?
Plenty of questions surround the Sixers before you can get into what their plans should be for Embiid.
Highest-paid player on the Phoenix Suns in 2023: Kevin Durant
Aged 34 and with his fair share of injury struggles over the past few seasons, Kevin Durant’s clock is ticking for the Phoenix Suns. Acquired via trade last season – the first of many major moves new owner Mat Ishbia made – Durant had some strong playoff performances but it wasn’t enough to knock out Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
With Bradley Beal and a slew of new rotation pieces, Durant and his $47,649,433 should be expected to make the conference finals at minimum next season because his clock is ticking down.