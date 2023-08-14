Highest-paid NBA player on each team in 2023: Which teams are spending max contracts wisely?
Highest-paid player on the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023: Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard will make $45,640,084 next season, but most of it will probably be with the Miami Heat and not the Portland Trailblazers. Drafted by Portland in 2012, Lillard has spent his entire career with the franchise but finally made a formal trade request this summer.
He has indicated his interest in joining the Heat, and it’s assumed an agreeable trade will be made between the Trail Blazers and Heat at some point which would make Lillard the highest-paid player on the Heat.
Highest-paid player on the Sacramento Kings in 2023: De’Aaron Fox
De’Aaron Fox was drafted by the Sacramento Kings six years ago, and – like Lillard – was the sixth overall pick. In his first full season with Domantas Sabonis last season, the Kings made the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
Fox will make $32,600,060 and will be looking to build on last season by hopefully delivering the franchise’s first playoff series win in two decades. The Western Conference is stacked, but Fox has consistently improved throughout his career so far. If he could do that again, they might have just enough.