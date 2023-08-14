Highest-paid NBA player on each team in 2023: Which teams are spending max contracts wisely?
Highest-paid player on the San Antonio Spurs in 2023: Keldon Johnson
Tied for the second-lowest salary on this list with Bojan Bogdanovic, Keldon Johnson is slated to make $20 million next season after being selected 29th overall by the San Antonio Spurs four years ago.
The Kentucky alum will be working with his fellow teammates to figure out how they all fit around French phenom Victor Wembanyama, and also checking how quickly they may be looking to pivot from this rebuild to their first steps of progress.
Highest-paid player on the Toronto Raptors in 2023: Pascal Siakam
Pascal Siakam was drafted by the Toronto Raptors six years ago and helped the franchise win their first-ever championship in 2019. He will make $37,893408 on an expiring contract next season and so far he has indicated he does not plan on signing an extension anywhere but Toronto who is the one team that can offer him a five-year max.
Extension talks have not begun according to reports, which could mean Toronto may not be itching to give Siakam a five-year max. If Siakam doesn’t want to sign an extension for less, he could test next summer’s free agency waters and sign a four-year max contract elsewhere.
What seems very likely, is that Siakam’s name will be in trade rumors for most of the season.