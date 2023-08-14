Highest-paid NBA player on each team in 2023: Which teams are spending max contracts wisely?
Highest-paid player on the Utah Jazz in 2023: John Collins
Acquired via trade from the Atlanta Hawks this summer, John Collins will make $25,340,000 next season for the Utah Jazz. Collins was a name in trade rumors for what seemed like an eternity, and this summer the Jazz finally decided to make a move for him.
With a surplus of shooting bigs on the roster and the Jazz heading into year two of their rebuild, Collins will get minutes in a variety of different roles. The Jazz will likely see if he’s worth keeping around or flipping for more assets when he becomes an expiring contract in 2025.
Highest-paid player on the Washington Wizards in 2023: Jordan Poole
During the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA Finals run, Jordan Poole was their source of good vibes. Young, shifty, skilled, with an impeccable smile, and a knack for the spectacular he was like a mini Stephen Curry.
Then, Draymond Green punched him before last season started, and the good vibes of Poole and the Warriors deteriorated rapidly. Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal that landed Chris Paul with the Warriors and Bradley Beal with the Phoenix Suns.
Poole is set to make $27,955,537 next season and will have the green light to likely take as many shots as he wants on offense as the Washington Wizards are in a full rebuild. Will this win them a lot of games? Probably not, but it will be a lot of fun. And when you’re in a rebuild, fun is all you can ask for sometimes.