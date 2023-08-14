Highest-paid NBA player on each team in 2023: Which teams are spending max contracts wisely?
Highest-paid player on the Brooklyn Nets in 2023: Ben Simmons
It is unintentionally poetic to be discussing Ben Simmons immediately after Young. Young, after all, is the defender who intimidated Simmons into a pass near the end of Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.
Simmons never played for the Philadelphia 76ers again after that, and his rookie max extension contract was traded to the Brooklyn Nets alongside Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft equity for James Harden.
Simmons is due $37,893,408 this season and has another year left on this contract. He appeared in 42 games for the Nets last season after not featuring in any games the season before.
Thus, the big test for Simmons this season will be his ability to stay on the court.
Highest-paid player on the Charlotte Hornets in 2023: Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward remains the Hornets’ highest-paid player until LaMelo Ball’s rookie extension kicks in during the summer of 2024. The Hornets acquired him via sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2020.
Hayward has had health issues ever since his horrific injury on his Celtics debut, but even with the accompanying decline in athleticism, he has remained a useful player, averaging about 15 points per game over the last two seasons.
Hayward’s contract is expiring, however. This means he could potentially be a valuable trade asset during the season. Charlotte is also staring down the barrel at potential extensions for PJ Washington and Miles Bridges, so either trading Hayward’s contract or letting it expire this summer seems likely.