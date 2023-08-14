Highest-paid NBA player on each team in 2023: Which teams are spending max contracts wisely?
Highest-paid player on the Chicago Bulls in 2023: Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine is entering his seventh season with the Chicago Bulls and is set to make $40,064,220. The Bulls have made the playoffs one time since acquiring LaVine via a draft night trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That’s not to say that the lack of success has been his fault. Several variables – Lonzo Ball’s knees being one of them – have contributed to their struggles.
But the Bulls do need to start asking themselves if they think this team is good enough to ever achieve anything of significance. If the answer is yes, how does LaVine fit into that equation? His contract runs until 2027 and while he has made two All-Star teams with the Bulls it wouldn’t be wise to label him as someone worthy of being a franchise player.
If the answer is no, how quickly are you trading him? This season? For who? Tobias Harris’ expiring, a Sixers first, and other stuff they get from a Harden trade?
What would that mean for the Bulls’ future?
Regardless of where the Bulls actually stand, expect LaVine’s name to remain in trade rumors throughout the season.
Highest-paid player on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023: Darius Garland
The Cavaliers drafted Darius Garland four years ago and this season will be the beginning of Garland’s rookie max extension where he’ll make $34,005,250.
Garland and teammate Evan Mobley remain one of the most enticing young duos in the league and after trading for Donovan Mitchell last summer, it seemed like Cleveland was ready to win their first playoff series without LeBron James this century.
Unfortunately, the Cavaliers came up short and lost to the New York Knicks in five games. The test for Darius Garland this season will be whether or not he’s good enough to lift this team to postseason success.