Highest-paid NBA player on each team in 2023: Which teams are spending max contracts wisely?
Highest-paid player on the Detroit Pistons in 2023: Bojan Bogdanovic
Bojan Bogdanovic is easily the most surprising player on this list, but he is actually on a very good contract. He is owed $20,000,000 next season and around the same the following season, but only $2,000,000 of the final season is guaranteed.
The Pistons acquired Bogdanovic via trade last season for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, and he played well, averaging a career-high 21.58 points per game while shooting 41% from three.
The Pistons are preparing for what is hopefully their first season with a fully healthy Cade Cunningham leading their young core that also includes Jalen Duren and 2023 draft pick Ausar Thompson.
The spacing provided by Bogdanovic and newly acquired Joe Harris will be critical to this team’s overall success next season, and both players’ contracts help the organization also maintain long-term flexibility.
Highest-paid player on the Golden State Warriors in 2023: Steph Curry
Steph Curry and the Warriors never truly found their footing last season. The Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident provided a rough undercurrent that kept them on rocky waters and led to them losing in the second round to the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers.
At the age of 35, Curry is owed $51,915,615 next season and the Warriors continue to keep all their chips in the middle as they aim to make another title run.
Poole was traded for Chris Paul, they drafted Brandin Podziemski from Santa Clara, signed Dario Saric, have Gary Payton II back for the full season, and will be looking at Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to make strides.
Should this all work out nicely, the Warriors will perhaps be best positioned to dethrone Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.