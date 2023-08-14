Highest-paid NBA player on each team in 2023: Which teams are spending max contracts wisely?
Highest-paid player on the Los Angeles Clippers in 2023: Paul Georgia
Four summers ago, Paul George teamed up with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles. He cost the Clippers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, five first-round picks, and two pick swaps.
Since the two formed what many believed to be the strongest wing partnership in the league, they have both been healthy for one playoff run: the 2020 bubble where they blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets.
George is owed $45,640,084 for the next season and has a player option for the summer of 2024. There have been no reported serious extension talks.
George, Leonard, and the Clippers’ future all depends on health. If the two of them can play, they might be a title contender. If they can’t, which has been the case for three seasons now, they might not even make the playoffs in the West.
Highest-paid player on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023: LeBron James
Los Angeles continues to be the Lakers and LeBron James’ city. At 38, James continues to defy father time and perform at the level of a top 10 player in the league.
James will make $47,607,350 this season and if James and Anthony Davis can stay healthy they are certainly good enough to make a title run.
They re-signed D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura while adding Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes this summer.
But will this be James and the Lakers’ last dance? The Akron native has made his desires clear in regards to playing with his son, who could enter next summer’s NBA draft.
With a player option in his contract, this truly could be James’ last season with the Lakers.