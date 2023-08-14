Magic projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
Orlando Magic starting shooting guard: Gary Harris
Veteran Gary Harris started 42 of 48 appearances for Orlando last season. Harris became known for his perimeter defense with Denver, but his 3-point shot has come on strong in two full years with Orlando. Last season saw him hit 43.1 percent of 4.5 attempts per game, a remarkable feat that places him in the realm of the league’s top marksmen.
While mild regression could lie ahead for Harris, he’s the best spot-up shooter on the Magic roster. That counts for a lot given the nature of the players around him. Orlando needs more players in the Harris vein. He doesn’t necessarily fit the timeline of the rebuild, but there’s more to that conversation than age. Harris’ presence makes life easier on Banchero, Wagner, and others. He opens up driving lanes, defends his position, and supplies a sage voice in the locker room. Harris is key to what Orlando is building. He’s also 28, so it’s not like he’s on the wrong side of his prime. He has several years of productive basketball left in the tank.
Harris will have to watch his heels with younger guards like Anthony Black and Cole Anthony in the mix, but he should start the season back in the starting five. He doesn’t provide a ton of self-creation, but Orlando has playmakers at every other position. Harris simply needs to keep the 3-point volume high, attack errant closeouts, and make simple passes.
The Magic get plenty of mileage from Harris on defense, where his 6-foot-4 frame belies underrated strength and versatility. He can comfortably switch one through three and, by sheer virtue of experience, he’s one of the most reliable perimeter stoppers on the team.
Primary backup shooting guard: Cole Anthony
The guard depth in Orlando has done Cole Anthony no favors, but he’s underrated at this point. At 6-foot-2 on a good day, Cole Anthony is the lone “small” guard on the Magic roster. He doesn’t offer much resistance on defense as a result, but the effort is always there. And, on offense, there’s more than enough reason to continue investing in his development.
Anthony is the perfect offensive complement to a guard like Fultz. He can score on or off the ball, equally comfortable lunching pull-up 3s or curling around a screen into a catch-and-shoot jumper. Anthony is Orlando’s most traditional pick-and-roll playmaker, great at manipulating the defense with shifts in speed and direction before pulling up or locating a teammate. Anthony can let his confidence get the best of him occasionally, but his 3-point volume and self-creation is essential to the Magic’s halfcourt offense.
Last season, he averaged 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 57.0 TS% in 25.9 minutes. His playing time will continue to suffer with the arrival of Black and fellow lottery pick Jett Howard, but Orlando can’t let Anthony wander too far from the limelight. He’s very good and a definite rotation piece.
Other players who could receive minutes at shooting guard: Jalen Suggs, Joe Ingles, Jett Howard
It’s easy to forget that Jalen Suggs was the No. 5 pick a couple years ago. His first couple NBA seasons can be charitably described as rocky, but like with every young Magic guard, there’s reason to buy him long term. Suggs is an absolute monster athlete, with incredible strength for his position and impressive burst driving the lane.
Suggs was often likened to a quarterback at Gonzaga, in part due to his grab-and-go tendencies and talent for outlet passes. Part of what makes Suggs special, however, is his ability to read the floor and communicate. He empowers teammates on both ends and has the competitive leadership qualities you would associate with someone like Jalen Hurts.
The 3-point shot has been a major Achilles heel for Suggs, but he makes some show-stopping plays on defense and the passing remains impressive. If he can get the jumper to a workable place, it will be hard to keep him out of a major rotation role, maybe even the starting lineup.