Magic projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
Orlando Magic starting small forward: Franz Wagner
There aren’t many 6-foot-10 dudes who can do what Franz Wagner does. Lost in the shadow of Paolo Banchero’s brilliant rookie season was the fact that Wagner was often the best player on the floor for Orlando. He’s a legitimate franchise pillar and he’s probably going to be hovering around the All-Star debate sooner than the average non-initiate realizes.
Wagner’s second-season was leap was pronounced. He averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 58.9 TS% in 32.6 minutes. Wagner already scores proficiently at all three levels. Close out too quickly on the perimeter and he will dominate as a driver, extending for finishes at the rim or peppering the defense with pull-up middies. He can operate as a screener or handle the ball in pick-and-rolls. He can operate as a quasi-point guard. Ask him to play big, he can. There aren’t many players who check as many boxes as Wagner.
On the defensive end, Wagner is pivotal to Orlando’s scheme. He’s the best wing defender on the roster, capable of mirroring guards or forwards alike. He gets wide at the point of attack, blessed with a 7-foot wingspan, and completely shuts off driving lanes. Off the ball, he’s hyper-aware, never out of rotation or sleeping in the corner. His relentless activity and nose for blowing up plays is not common for 21-year-olds.
He doesn’t get the credit he deserves, even within his own draft cohort (Wagner should get flowers before the likes of Jalen Green, Josh Giddey, even Cade Cunningham), but that will change as the Magic start winning more games. Wagner is a two-way star on the rise and he’s the backbone of Orlando’s defense. We are talking a borderline top-50 player.
Primary backup small forward: Joe Ingles
The Magic shelled out $22 million over two years to lure Joe Ingles to Orlando. The veteran spent last season with Milwaukee, where he averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 assists in 22.7 minutes. Ingles is first and foremost a vet to stabilize a young group, but he’s also a very Magic player.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, Ingles once operated as the primary backup point guard in his Utah Jazz heyday. He’s a brilliant passer, capable of making split-second reads and passing teammates open. His 3-point shot is automatic (40.9 percent on 4.4 attempts last season) and while the defense has tanked in recent years, Orlando has more than enough support to mitigate Ingles’ weaknesses.
The Magic need more volume shooters. Check. The Magic also love having multiple sources of playmaking on the floor, preferably from positionally versatile sources. Another check. Ingles is going to do a lot of good things for Orlando.
Other players who could receive minutes at small forward: Jonathan Isaac, Jett Howard, Chuma Okeke
Jett Howard was the No. 11 pick in June’s NBA Draft. He’s a pure shooter who’s played a varied offensive role at Michigan. It’s not hard to see why the Magic wanted him. The defense is a concern with Howard, but he’s a try-hard and, at 6-foot-8, size won’t be a problem. He’s ready to play, it’s a matter of whether or not Howard gets buried by the depth chart in his first season.