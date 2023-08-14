Magic projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
Orlando Magic starting power forward: Paolo Banchero
To reuse a phrase from the Wagner blurb: There aren’t many 6-foot-10 dudes who can do what Paolo Banchero does. The Magic landed on Paolo Banchero as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft at the 11th hour, spurning Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr., both of whom had wide pools of support around the league.
In hindsight, it’s damn near impossible to argue with Orlando’s decision. We don’t really have a baseline for Holmgren in the NBA yet, but Smith was vastly disappointing in year one with Houston. Meanwhile, Banchero was borderline historic in his rookie season, averaging 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 52.9 TS% in 33.8 minutes.
Efficiency was the only real knock on Banchero, who spent his first NBA season as the focal point of every scouting report. He took a lot of tough jumpers and ultimately, his percentages suffered. That will improve with time, as is the case for most teenagers making the leap from college stardom to NBA stardom. The 3-point shot was hit or miss for Banchero, but he’s verging on legitimate three-level scoring with the ability to operate as a playmaking hub in the frontcourt.
Banchero is unbelievably strong. He is 20 years old bumping NBA athletes off their spot like it’s no problem, completely unafraid of throwing his weight around to generate space in the paint. Banchero can slip past slower defenders on the perimeter with a bursty first step, or take smaller defenders to town on post-ups. As he continues to expand his playmaking arsenal and work on the 3-point shot, expect an All-Star berth in Banchero’s future. He’s sharpening his skills with Team USA over the summer, which can’t hurt.
Primary backup power forward: Jonathan Isaac
Jonathan Isaac missed consecutive seasons to ACL injuries before his return in 2022-23. It wasn’t the smoothest transition back, but Isaac appeared in 11 games and averaged 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 11.3 minutes. It was enough to set the stage for a full-on return this season.
Isaac was a burgeoning DPOY candidate before the injuries. He’s 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot wingspan and the quickness to guard on the perimeter. It’s fair to wonder how much versatility he has maintained over the course of two injuries, but there were plenty of flashes in his brief time on the floor last season. If Isaac can get back to 80 percent of his pre-injury self, he’s going to impact winning in a big way with his weak-side rim protection and switchable presence.
He’s a career 33.3 percent 3-point shooter and it’s not terribly clear where Isaac’s offensive game stands at this point, but he averaged 11.9 points in 28.8 minutes last time he was healthy. If Isaac can hit enough 3s to stay on the floor, he’s going to have a considerable role off the bench.