MLB power rankings: Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers flex National League muscles
By Kevin Henry
MLB Power Rankings: 25. St. Louis Cardinals
If there ever was a week for the Cardinals to get right and look like something other than NL Central cellar-dwellers, this is it. Oakland visits Busch Stadium for three games starting on Monday night with the New York Mets coming in for a four-game set starting on Thursday. If St. Louis can’t put together a winning week this week, it’s proof that this season was cursed from the start.
MLB Power Rankings: 24. New York Mets
Putting together a win on Sunday Night Baseball over Atlanta was little consolation after a weekend series where the Braves had their way with Mets pitching. Just 3-7 over their last 10 games, New York enters Monday just a half-game ahead of Washington in the division standings. It’s possible the Mets sink to the basement of the division this week, something that would have seemed absurd to say when the season began.
MLB Power Rankings: 23. Detroit Tigers
Yes, the Tigers still have a 1.0 percent chance of making the postseason per FanGraphs. It’s wild to think Detroit is one of the shocking teams still alive for the postseason (albeit a very slim chance), but in the American League Central, it seems anything is possible. Road games against the two teams ahead of them in the division (Minnesota and Cleveland) this week will determine if Detroit’s faint heartbeat keeps being heard or not.
MLB Power Rankings: 22. Pittsburgh Pirates
Well, the Pirates still have Bryan Reynolds as a piece of their future, and the All-Star outfielder bashed a pair of home runs that each traveled more than 400 feet on Sunday and rookie Jared Triolo hit his first career home run on Sunday as well to help the Pirates beat Cincinnati in the first game of a double-header. Flashes of power at PNC Park will at least give the Pirates faithful something to cheer about.
MLB Power Rankings: 21. Los Angeles Angels
Just 3-7 in their last 10 games, the Angels are below .500 and looking up in the division standings at three other teams. They’re also 6.5 games out of a Wild Card spot and, with Shohei Ohtani scheduled to miss his next start on the mound because of arm fatigue, things aren’t looking promising in Anaheim. A three-game road series against the Texas Rangers followed by three at home against the Tampa Bay Rays could tell us if the Angels have a postseason run left in them.