MLB power rankings: Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers flex National League muscles
By Kevin Henry
MLB Power Rankings: 15. Miami Marlins
Miami starts the week with the third NL Wild Card spot, just a half-game ahead of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in a very tight chase for those three NL Wild Card positions. Just 4-6 in their last 10, Miami welcomes the Houston Astros to south Florida for three games beginning on Monday before starting a six-game road swing to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers and San Diego.
MLB Power Rankings: 14. Cincinnati Reds
Just 3-7 over their last 10 games, Cincinnati gets both Cleveland and Toronto at home this week as it tries to shake off the August doldrums where the Reds have been just 3-9 in the month. Elly De La Cruz hit his 10th homer of the season on Sunday, but has 52 strikeouts in his last 122 at-bats. He’ll have to make some adjustments to help the Reds right the ship.
MLB Power Rankings: 13. Minnesota Twins
Minnesota gets Detroit and Pittsburgh at home this week, in addition to a pair of off days. That sounds like a recipe for success in the Twin Cities, who is seeing Joey Gallo heat up in a big way. Over his last seven games, Gallo is slashing .385/.556/1.077 with three homers (giving him 20 on the season) and six RBI. Sure, he’s struck out five times in his last 13 at-bats, but when he is making contact, he’s being productive.
MLB Power Rankings: 12. San Francisco Giants
The good news for the Giants is that, despite a 4-6 record over their last 10 games, none of the other Wild Card contenders in the National League have done much to make solid gains on the Giants and their position. Watch the Giants this week as the Rays visit the Bay, then San Francisco heads east to take on the Braves and then Phillies. San Francisco has skated by with mediocre play recently, but that likely won’t do the trick against a tough upcoming schedule.
MLB Power Rankings: 11. Toronto Blue Jays
Daulton Varsho put together a five-RBI day on Sunday as Toronto beat the Chicago Cubs. It’s a good sign for Varsho, who was batting just .183 with a .497 OPS going back to games starting on Canada Day (July 1) before Sunday’s breakout. Even with the big game on Sunday, Varsho is slashing just .208/.208/.375 over the past seven days. After an off day on Monday, can he keep it going against the Phillies in Toronto on Tuesday?