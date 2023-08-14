Fansided

MLB power rankings: Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers flex National League muscles

By Kevin Henry

Aug 12, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) follows through on an RBI single against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 12, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) follows through on an RBI single against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 6
Next
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports /

MLB Power Rankings: 15. Miami Marlins

Miami starts the week with the third NL Wild Card spot, just a half-game ahead of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in a very tight chase for those three NL Wild Card positions. Just 4-6 in their last 10, Miami welcomes the Houston Astros to south Florida for three games beginning on Monday before starting a six-game road swing to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers and San Diego.

MLB Power Rankings: 14. Cincinnati Reds

Just 3-7 over their last 10 games, Cincinnati gets both Cleveland and Toronto at home this week as it tries to shake off the August doldrums where the Reds have been just 3-9 in the month. Elly De La Cruz hit his 10th homer of the season on Sunday, but has 52 strikeouts in his last 122 at-bats. He’ll have to make some adjustments to help the Reds right the ship.

MLB Power Rankings: 13. Minnesota Twins

Minnesota gets Detroit and Pittsburgh at home this week, in addition to a pair of off days. That sounds like a recipe for success in the Twin Cities, who is seeing Joey Gallo heat up in a big way. Over his last seven games, Gallo is slashing .385/.556/1.077 with three homers (giving him 20 on the season) and six RBI. Sure, he’s struck out five times in his last 13 at-bats, but when he is making contact, he’s being productive.

MLB Power Rankings: 12. San Francisco Giants

The good news for the Giants is that, despite a 4-6 record over their last 10 games, none of the other Wild Card contenders in the National League have done much to make solid gains on the Giants and their position. Watch the Giants this week as the Rays visit the Bay, then San Francisco heads east to take on the Braves and then Phillies. San Francisco has skated by with mediocre play recently, but that likely won’t do the trick against a tough upcoming schedule.

MLB Power Rankings: 11. Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho put together a five-RBI day on Sunday as Toronto beat the Chicago Cubs. It’s a good sign for Varsho, who was batting just .183 with a .497 OPS going back to games starting on Canada Day (July 1) before Sunday’s breakout. Even with the big game on Sunday, Varsho is slashing just .208/.208/.375 over the past seven days. After an off day on Monday, can he keep it going against the Phillies in Toronto on Tuesday?

Home/MLB Power Rankings