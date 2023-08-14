MLB power rankings: Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers flex National League muscles
By Kevin Henry
MLB Power Rankings: 10. Milwaukee Brewers
OK, Brewers, let’s see how this week treats you, with a trip to Los Angeles for three games against the Dodgers followed by three games in Texas against the Rangers. Milwaukee is 7-3 over their last 10 games, but that was against Pittsburgh, Colorado and the Chicago White Sox. This week will be a step up in competition for sure as Milwaukee tries to keep its 3.5-game lead in the NL Central.
MLB Power Rankings: 9. Chicago Cubs
One of the teams chasing the Brewers is the Cubs, a team that is looking ahead on its schedule to matchups against the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates before ending the month with three games at Wrigley against Milwaukee. Jeimer Candelario seems to be fitting in just fine in Chicago, slashing .320/.393/.520 over his last seven games.
MLB Power Rankings: 8. Seattle Mariners
Baltimore won the final two games of their series with the Mariners in the Pacific Northwest, snapping Seattle’s eight-game winning streak. The Orioles have been one of the few teams lately that have been able to cool off the surging Mariners, with Ty France being one of the key offensive contributors, slashing .310/.420/.524 over his past 13 games. A 10-game road trip, including three in Houston against the Astros, begins on Monday in Kansas City.
MLB Power Rankings: 7. Philadelphia Phillies
With Trea Turner turning the boos into cheers in Philadelphia by slashing .317/.359/.533 over his past 15 games, things are seemingly going Philadelphia’s way. Throw in a no-hitter from Michael Lorenzen in his first home start since being traded from Detroit and is it any wonder why Philly fans are starting to believe there could be another magical postseason run coming?
MLB Power Rankings: 6. Tampa Bay Rays
Just 5-5 in their last 10 games, the Rays feel like a team that needs a spark to get back to their early-season dominance. Over his last 12 games, Wander Franco has slashed .388/.444/.735 and driven in 10 runs, but being out of the lineup on Sunday while some rumors swirled about him wasn’t comforting for Rays fans. Manager Kevin Cash downplayed things, but will the Rays start their West Coast road swing with questions looming about one of their stars?