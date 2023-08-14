MLB power rankings: Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers flex National League muscles
By Kevin Henry
MLB Power Rankings: 5. Houston Astros
The defending World Champions just keep lurking, don’t they? A trip to south Florida to meet the Marlins and a big AL West home battle with the Mariners is on tap for the week. However, with Jose Altuve slashing .442/.540/.635 over his past 13 games and Justin Verlander back to add depth to a rotation that needed yet another arm, it seems the Astros are doing exactly what they need to do to get back to the postseason.
MLB Power Rankings: 4. Texas Rangers
Going 8-2 over their last 10 games, the Rangers gained two games over the Astros in the AL West standings this week. Texas stays home this week, welcoming the Angels and Brewers to Arlington, and hopes to keep its offensive surge going. Texas still leads lead AL teams with a plus-181 run differential, thanks in part to Marcus Semien slashing .333/.424/.588 with three homers over his last 13 games.
MLB Power Rankings: 3. Los Angeles Dodgers
There’s no MLB team hotter right now, with the Dodgers going 9-1 over their last 10 games. That run started by taking three of four games against the San Diego Padres, sending a message to their Interstate 5 rivals. The Dodgers have won eight in a row since the Padres took a decision from them on August 5, and now host the Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins for six games after an off day on Monday. Things are looking good in L.A.
MLB Power Rankings: 2. Baltimore Orioles
It was tempting to put Los Angeles in this spot, but the Orioles winning the final two games in Seattle this weekend kept them here .., for now. Baltimore keeps its West Coast swing going with three games in San Diego followed by three in Oakland. If Ryan Mountcastle keeps swinging the bat like he has over his last 15 games (.442/.500/.692 slash line), the Orioles will be fine, wherever they are playing.
MLB Power Rankings: 1. Atlanta Braves
Absolutely, the Braves haven’t looked like MLB’s best team in recent games, going 5-5 over their last 10. However, there are reasons to not panic over Atlanta’s recent pitching problems and Atlanta’s offense is stacked enough to overcome any issues on the mound it seems. Matt Olson has 24 RBI over his last 15 games while slashing .396/.529/1.000. He leads all of baseball with 43 homers on the season and will look to keep the power going as Atlanta starts a nine-game homestand against the two New York teams and the San Francisco Giants.