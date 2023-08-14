MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander shades Mets again, Cody Bellinger backup plan, Soroka?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Did Justin Verlander take another shot at the Mets?
Over the weekend, it was reported that an anonymous member of the Mets thought Justin Verlander was a bit of a ‘diva’ during his brief tenure in Queens.
Per the New York Post:
"“The two likely future Hall of Famers — who looked to work toward “harmony,” a source told The Post’s Mike Puma, after they didn’t have the best relationship when they pitched for the Tigers from 2010-14 — still had some bumps in their relationship this season. A Met told Puma that Verlander was a “diva” who was detached from his Mets teammates and complained about how the team’s analytics department was not at the level as the one he worked with during his first stint with the Astros.”"
The Mets paid the majority of Verlander’s 2024 salary to ship him off to Houston. In return, they received a top-100 prospect in Drew Gilbert. JV gets to pitch for a contender, and one he’s already familiar with. Meanwhile, New York lands a top prospect who fits their competitive timeline. Everyone wins!
Verlander released a statement in response to the Post’s article on Monday.
On the surface, all Verlander said sounds good. Yes, he loved his time in New York. Yes, he wishes the Mets the best. Yes, JV insists he enjoyed playing with new and former teammates. BUT, Verlander still implies there’s reason to criticize the Mets analytical staff. That’s the tidbit of information Mets fans should pay attention to moving forward.
In fact, Verlander may have a point in the long run. Houston just won the World Series for a reason, perhaps New York needs to catch up.