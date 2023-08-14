MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander shades Mets again, Cody Bellinger backup plan, Soroka?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Could Atlanta Braves call up this former MLB All-Star?
The Atlanta Braves could use some pitching help. Ronny Chirinos simply is not cutting it at the back end of the rotation, and it’s about time Brian Snitker and Alex Anthopoulos make a move within their minor-league system. There are too many valuable arms at Triple-A Gwinnett to waste, including A.J. Smith-Shawver and Michael Soroka.
Soroka, for one, is a former MLB All-Star back in 2019 prior to undergoing reconstructive surgery on his elbow which forced him out for the better part of two seasons. In a quick MLB cameo this season, Soroka is 2-1 with a 5.52 ERA. He hasn’t been great, but Soroka surely deserves a start over Chirinos, who has given up 19 earned runs in his four starts, including 12 earned runs in his past two appearances. Enough is enough.
Soroka, meanwhile, pitched seven innings of shutout baseball in Gwinnett over the weekend. It’s impossible to justify keeping Chirinos in the rotation at this juncture, especially with Soroka and Smith-Shawver in the minors, and Kyle Wright on the way back from injury. As Alex Lord of SportsTalk ATL pointed out, fans are calling for Soroka after a recent slide:
"“Soroka’s 98-pitch effort was his best of the season, allowing just four base runners all night and just one free pass, which has plagued him with the Braves. The club has a wealth of starting pitching, but a recent slump has caused fans to forget this. It might be time for Soroka to get another shot in Atlanta, which could benefit Charlie Morton, Bryce Elder, or Spencer Strider — all of whom could use a bit of rest.”"
Morton, Elder and Strider have carried the pitching staff all season long. They need some help as Max Fried increases his workload and Kyle Wright works his way back from injury.