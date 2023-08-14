Fansided

NBA Rumors: Daryl Morey responds to James Harden, Warriors work out wing, Tacko to China

By Christopher Kline

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey (L). (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey (L). (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next
Tacko Fall (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
Tacko Fall (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images) /

NBA Rumors: Tacko Fall signs new deal with China’s Nanjing Monkey Kings

Former NBA player Tacko Fall has signed a new deal to play with the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association, he told Shams Charania of The Athletic in a recent sit-down interview. Fall spent last season in the CBA, where he says he was pushed to new heights as a player and a leader.

“You’re the main guy. Everything is focused on you,” he told Shams.  “[It helped me] get out of my comfort zone.” Fall spent three years in the NBA after going undrafted out of Central Florida. He spent two years with Boston (2019-21) and one with Cleveland (2021-22). He also spent time with the Utah Summer League team in 2022.

Fall was a natural storyline in the NBA due to his remarkable height. At 7-foot-6, he became the tallest active player in the league. Unfortunately, the speed and athleticism of the NBA proved too much for Fall. He never carved out a significant role and spent most of his playing time in the G-League. He appeared in 37 NBA games across three seasons, averaging 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per game.

Fortunately, the 27-year-old appears quite content with his new home. “China, they love basketball… they’re really great people.”

Home/NBA Trade Rumors