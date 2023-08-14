NBA Rumors: Daryl Morey responds to James Harden, Warriors work out wing, Tacko to China
NBA Rumors: Tacko Fall signs new deal with China’s Nanjing Monkey Kings
Former NBA player Tacko Fall has signed a new deal to play with the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association, he told Shams Charania of The Athletic in a recent sit-down interview. Fall spent last season in the CBA, where he says he was pushed to new heights as a player and a leader.
“You’re the main guy. Everything is focused on you,” he told Shams. “[It helped me] get out of my comfort zone.” Fall spent three years in the NBA after going undrafted out of Central Florida. He spent two years with Boston (2019-21) and one with Cleveland (2021-22). He also spent time with the Utah Summer League team in 2022.
Fall was a natural storyline in the NBA due to his remarkable height. At 7-foot-6, he became the tallest active player in the league. Unfortunately, the speed and athleticism of the NBA proved too much for Fall. He never carved out a significant role and spent most of his playing time in the G-League. He appeared in 37 NBA games across three seasons, averaging 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per game.
Fortunately, the 27-year-old appears quite content with his new home. “China, they love basketball… they’re really great people.”