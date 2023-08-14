NBA Rumors: Daryl Morey responds to James Harden, Warriors work out wing, Tacko to China
NBA Rumors: Warriors work out free agent Glenn Robinson III
The Golden State Warriors held a private free agent workout for Glenn Robinson III, according to Michael A. Scotto of HoopsHype. He’s the son of Glenn Robinson, a two-time All-Star and NBA champion. The younger Robinson has seven years of NBA experience, including a fruitful half-season with the Warriors in 2019-20.
Robinson signed with the Warriors in 2019 and appeared in 48 games, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 31.6 minutes. That was by far the largest role of his career, with Golden State struggling to find suitable replacements for the injured Klay Thompson on the wing. Robinson was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers later that season, where his role diminished drastically.
The former dunk champion most recently played for the Sacramento Kings in 2020-21. Robinson is a naturally gifted athlete on the wing, listed at 6-foot-6 and 222 pounds. He’s a career 37.3 percent 3-point shooter on 1.7 attempts per game. His ability to guard multiple positions, hit spot-up 3s, and score on cuts to the basket could appeal to a Warriors team looking to flesh out its training camp roster.
Robinson has definitely proven he can stick in the NBA. Golden State was his most successful stint in the past, which isn’t terribly uncommon. Sharing the court with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green tends to make life easier. If Robinson can commit to consistent two-way effort while orbiting the Warriors’ star creators, he could find new life in the NBA.