NBA Rumors: Daryl Morey responds to James Harden, Warriors work out wing, Tacko to China
NBA Rumors: Daryl Morey doesn’t budge after James Harden comments
James Harden set the NBA offseason on fire with brazen comments about Sixers president Daryl Morey in a recent appearance at a basketball camp in China. “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said to muted applause and a bunch of very confused children. He then reiterated the statement, for good measure.
That settles that, I suppose. The Sixers shut down trade conversations and want to bring Harden into training camp, but the 33-year-old former MVP doesn’t plan to show up, according to new reports. There isn’t really a good outcome here for Philadelphia, but Harden has made this as uncomfortable as possible.
Unfortunately for Harden, Daryl Morey thrives in uncomfortable situations. The Sixers’ president remains “unmoved” by Harden’s comments, according to NBA insider Jason Dumas, and will hold firm to his stance that Philadelphia will not trade Harden unless it improves the Sixers. Dumas also notes that Harden’s agent “advised [James] against making that statement.”
The Sixers weathered the Ben Simmons holdout and are undoubtedly prepared to act similarly with Harden. One potential complication for Harden is the new CBA, which stipulates that a player in the final year of his contract cannot withhold playing services for more than 30 days, lest he incur severe consequences.
Harden cannot hold out for more than a month without essentially losing his ability to leave Philadelphia at season’s end. The Sixers can all but force Harden to show up eventually, but it’s not the best recipe for success as the team looks to build continuity and chemistry under new head coach Nick Nurse. Philadelphia and Joel Embiid can’t catch a break, but this is partially Morey’s own doing. It’s clear the Sixers told Harden he would receive a long-term extension this summer, then didn’t follow through. I’d be upset too.