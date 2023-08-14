NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott latest, Dalvin Cook-Jets doubt, and an early Jordan Love projection
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t signed with Patriots yet because of 1 key factor
Money talks. And based on the latest rumors, the Patriots haven’t offered Ezekiel Elliott much of it.
Elliott has stayed quiet since visiting New England two weeks ago and even dining with quarterback Mac Jones. As one of the top remaining running backs on the market, Elliott holds some leverage against RB-needy teams, albeit one bowling ball of an injury would knock all his pins down.
The former Cowboys running back isn’t backing down now, however, as a new report suggests Elliott is holding out for a more lucrative contract.
Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal wrote:
"“Per league sources, there are several teams that remain in the mix to sign free agent running Ezekiel Elliott, including the Patriots. So what’s taking so long? Money. Shocking, right? Zeke would like more of it.”"
According to Giardi’s sources, the teams currently interested in Elliott would “prefer to pay the bare minimum”; one anonymous team intimated that they would only sign him after Week 1 so his contract is not guaranteed.
This offseason revealed how stiff the market was for running backs even as experienced as Elliott, and the Pats may still be weighing Elliott’s risk versus reward.
Risk: Elliott gets injured, and the Pats paid him for nothing.
Reward: Elliott serves in a limited but efficient role to lessen Rhamondre Stevenson’s workload, and plus New England prevents a rival from potentially signing him.
With over $17 million in available cap space, the Patriots have enough to pay Elliott. Given that Elliott is still loitering at their doorstep, one would assume New England just doesn’t want to.