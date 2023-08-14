NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott latest, Dalvin Cook-Jets doubt, and an early Jordan Love projection
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Jordan Love expected to perform worse than Rodgers’, Favre’s first year with Packers
First-year full-time starting quarterbacks unite!
Jordan Love is getting handed the keys to the Packers kingdom in 2023, and much ink has already been spilled on how he might perform.
“Up-and-down” might best describe his offseason: Love threw some dots at camp this summer, but he also made rookie mistakes. The 2020 first-rounder is riding a high tide of expectations to keep Green Bay competitive in the post-Aaron Rodgers era, and at least one pundit thinks he’s going to fall face-first into the water.
NBC Sports’ Peter King recently listed his projection for Love and claimed he would do worse than Favre’s or Rodgers’ first year in Green Bay:
"I expect Love will have a shakier first year than Favre’s in 1992 (8-5, 85.3 rating) or Rodgers’ in 2008 (6-10, 93.8). Outside of the veteran backfield, Love’s skill group is incredibly green. Some teams skew young, but imagine Love’s dual challenges: following two Hall-of-Famers at sports’ toughest position to master, and relying on five receivers age 24, 23, 23, 22 and 22."
The counterpoint, of course, is: Look at how Brett Favre and Rodgers turned out. One bad season does not make a bad quarterback.
Love looked solid in his preseason opener against the Browns, going 7-of-10 for 46 yards and recording one touchdown against zero interceptions. Accuracy, athleticism, comfort in the pocket, building rhythm and cadence — it’s all coming together slowly for the Packers heir.
That being said, Love’s weapons are just as unproven as he is. His top two wide receivers could be 2022 picks (Watson and Doubs). His top two tight ends could be rookies (Musgrave and Kraft). For an offense as young as the Packers’, patience cannot be preached enough. Take your overreactions elsewhere, perhaps to Aaron Rodgers’ new team.