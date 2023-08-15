Alabama football doubters show up to vote for AP Top 25
By John Buhler
The preseason AP Top 25 Poll reflected how much the Associated Press is shorting Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide program this season.
There were 63 first-place votes cast out in the initial AP Top 25 Poll, but not a single one of them went Alabama’s way.
This was the first time since the 2015 college football season that Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide team did not receive a single first-place vote. 60 of them went to two-time reigning national champion Georgia, two went Michigan’s way and one voter thought that Ohio State was the best. The good news for Alabama is they had peak Derrick Henry in 2015 and plowed over everyone.
Alabama came in at No. 4 in the initial AP Top 25 Poll, which all things considered, seems right.
The best part is Alabama has the schedule to go out and prove to everyone why they got snubbed.
From LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in-division, Tennessee as its cross-divisional rival, Texas in the non-conference, and potentially either Georgia or a rematch with the Volunteers in Atlanta. Trust me when I say this. If Alabama is able to hold serve and win all but one of these games, they will make the final four-team College Football Playoff, as long as they don’t screw up somewhere else.
AP Top 25 reflects that Associated Press does not believe in Alabama this season
I think what contributed to Alabama being shorted by the AP Poll voters is as follows. One, the Crimson Tide are not even the top Dawg in the SEC. That would be Georgia. Two, the Big Ten rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is intensifying in a way we haven’t seen in quite some time. Three, LSU is on the come-up under Brian Kelly. And four, Saban had to replace both coordinators…
The latter is a massive, massive deal. While Georgia becoming an absolute buzzsaw has hurt the Crimson Tide in recruiting, their eventual deathblow to the dynasty will be the same that largely ruined Pete Carroll USC: Coaching staff attrition. Saban had to replace two unpopular coordinators in Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding with a 30-something Tommy Rees and the old, wily Kevin Steele…
While I trust Steele to do what he does in his third go-around at Alabama during the Saban era, so much pressure is being placed on Rees now. In time, he should do well by having an easier time of recruiting top-flight talent to Tuscaloosa over South Bend. However, it is undeniable a level up in competition for the former Notre Dame quarterback, turned offensive coordinator. Have patience.
Ultimately, the Associated Press likes Alabama, but doesn’t love the Crimson Tide this year, and for good reason. They have a lot to prove, not just to themselves, but to everyone. While Alabama has the schedule to make every single one of the doubters foolish, a third straight season without a national title will only further drive the narrative that Saban is losing it and needs to retire soon.
Alabama is still a national championship contender, but the Crimson Tide are far from the favorite.