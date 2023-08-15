1 surprise weapon to help Anthony Richardson, CJ Stroud and Bryce Young succeed as rookies
By Scott Rogust
1 weapon who can help C.J. Stroud succeed as a rookie: WR Tank Dell
The question that remains is if C.J. Stroud will become the starter for Week 1, or at some point later on in the season. Either way, he should start at some point this upcoming season. The Texans have struggled to find a star at their quarterback position and felt that Stroud could be that player for them. After all, he shined during his time at Ohio State, with his final game being an impressive outing against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl.
When looking at Houston’s offense, it’s far from one of the best on paper. But, there has been one name that is standing out early on in training camp and the preseason. That is rookie Tank Dell.
Playing for the Houston Cougars, Dell recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and over 12 receiving touchdowns in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The numbers didn’t lie, especially when watching him play. The thing is, he measured 5-foot-8 and weighed 186 pounds. The Texans selected Dell in the third round. In fact, Dell claims that Stroud called the team after he was selected second overall and requested they draft the Cougars wideout.
Dell has earned rave reviews in training camp. Then in the team’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots, Dell logged five receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, all of which were team highs. He put defensive backs in blenders and showed off his speed after the catch. Oh, and there was this impressive touchdown catch.
Dell could be a true difference-maker in Houston’s offense this season. He may be a go-to target for Stroud if he does get the nod under center.