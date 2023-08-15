1 surprise weapon to help Anthony Richardson, CJ Stroud and Bryce Young succeed as rookies
By Scott Rogust
1 weapon who can help Bryce Young succeed as a rookie: WR Adam Thielen
After watching Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and P.J. Walker start for the team last season, they made it a priority to get a better option at quarterback. While the free agency and trade block was rather barren, the Panthers made the big move to acquire the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears. All it cost was a ton of draft capital and top wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Panthers then used the selection of Bryce Young, the former Heisman Trophy winner.
It came as no shock that Young would be the starting quarterback for Week 1. Head coach Frank Reich didn’t need much time to announce the move. So, who can really help Young navigate his rookie season?
Adam Thielen.
The veteran wide receiver spent all of his time with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent signed back in 2013. That signing paid off, as Thielen became a reliable option in the passing game for the Vikings, whether it was paired alongside Stefon Diggs or Justin Jefferson. In nine years with the team, Thielen caught 534 passes for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns on 776 targets.
This offseason, the Vikings opted to release Thielen from his contract, allowing him to become a free agent. It took a little over a week for Thielen to find his new team, and they were the Panthers.
Having a veteran like Thielen to throw to is a massive plus for Young. That connection was already on show, as Young completed his first pass to Thielen for an eight-yard gain.
While the team does have D.J. Chark, Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Laviska Shenault on the receiver depth chart and Hayden Hurts as the top tight end, Thielen should receive plenty of targets from Young.