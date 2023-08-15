Braves Rumors: Charlie Culberson goes AWOL, Albies injury, Shuster concern
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: When will Ozzie Albies be back in the lineup?
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. In his place, Brian Snitker is expected to start Nicky Lopez and Vaughn Grissom, who was called up to the active roster.
For Grissom, this represents his best opportunity to earn a regular big-league gig since spring training. Grissom has faltered defensively at shortstop, but second base offers a more manageable approach, where the hot-hitting 22-year-old can focus more on what he does best — putting the ball in play. Lopez, meanwhile has eight RBIs in his first four games as a Brave, and can play multiple middle-infield positions.
“I know why I came here, and I know my role on this team,” Lopez said on Monday. “Obviously we have a lot of studs across the diamond. I came here to fill a few spots here and there, stay ready if I’m called upon.”
Albies is expected to be out for at least the next week or so.
“It’s just something that is going to be more than a day-to-day thing,” Snitker said. “We just want to take care of it and allow him to treat it.”
As long as Lopez continues to hit well over the next week, he’s likely to get the call at second base. Grissom, nonetheless, has been hitting .365 with a 1.043 OPS over his past 28 games for Gwinnett.