Braves Rumors: Charlie Culberson goes AWOL, Albies injury, Shuster concern
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Should Atlanta be concerned about Jared Shuster?
What in the world happened to Jared Shuster?
The former first-round pick was a huge storyline in spring training, and even started the season in the Braves rotation. However, this season he has an ERA over five in both Atlanta and Gwinnett. A solid start in his last outing gives fans some hope, but are they right to be concerned overall about Shuster’s development?
The House That Hank Built’s Eric Cole sure thinks so, and even went as far as to list Shuster as a prospect playing his way out of the team’s 2024 plans:
"“In nine starts in the big leagues this year, Shuster got exposed as he posted a 5.00 ERA and walked nearly as many batters as he struck out. Struggling in the big leagues at first is hardly newsworthy as many fine players have taken a bit of time to adjust. However, Shuster’s issues have spilled over to his work in the minor leagues as well as he has put up a 5.52 ERA with big-time regression in his strikeout and walk rates at Triple-A in 2023. Instead of being in the conversation for the rotation, there is more reason to wonder if the Braves need to move on from him.”"
Shuster likely will not make Atlanta’s postseason roster this year, and will pitch out the rest of his campaign in Triple-A. The Braves hope he can build upon his August 10 start, when he threw seven innings of two-run ball.
Atlanta has too many good, young pitchers for Shuster to take a step back. A.J. Smith-Shawver, Michael Soroka, Max Fried and Kyle Wright aren’t going anywhere. If he’s not careful, he’ll be forgotten.