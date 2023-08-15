Braves Rumors: Vaughn Grissom vs Nicky Lopez, Aaron Boone praise, more
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Vaughn Grissom finally gets the call
The Atlanta Braves have promoted Vaughn Grissom after placing Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.
Grissom’s reemergence in the Atlanta lineup has been long awaited by fans, as he’s been raking in Gwinnett. In 346 MiLB at bats this season, Grissom has a .327 average and .906 OPS. That is well above league average, and suggests that getting his bat in the everyday lineup could do the Braves some good down the stretch.
The 22-year-old could have a tough time receiving playing time, however. Nicky Lopez, who the Braves acquired at the MLB trade deadline, has eight RBIs through his first four games with Atlanta, the most in team history since 1920 in that span.
Lopez is a middle infielder who can play multiple positions. He’s just a few years removed from a 6.0 f-WAR campaign, so he’s no slouch at the plate when he’s on.
As Chris Kline wrote on Monday, Lopez’s success naturally led to questions about Grissom’s future:
"“Lopez will have to return to earth eventually, but he continues to thrive in a Braves uniform. Sometimes, all a player needs is a change of scenery. We’ve seen it time and time again. Atlanta has furnished Lopez with an opportunity to compete for a World Series. He’s taking that opportunity and running with it. At this rate, Lopez will continue to get reps in relief of Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, and Austin Riley as the need arises. He has locked up the primary backup infielder role, which will naturally lead to questions about Vaughn Grissom’s future in the franchise.”"
The injury to Albies requires some reinforcements. It’s unclear if this is just a short-term stint for Grissom, though.