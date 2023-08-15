Chiefs Rumors: Justyn Ross injury update, Chris Jones latest, year 2 breakout
Chiefs Rumors: Justyn Ross injury update after being carted off in practice
Wide receiver Justyn Ross has been the apple of every Chiefs fan’s eye for two offseasons running now. Unfortunately, he missed the entirety of his rookie season a year ago with a foot injury that dated back to his time at Clemson. But with more buzz building in training camp this season and with Ross showing up with a big touchdown in the first preseason outing, the excitement has remained.
So when Ross suffered another injury on Tuesday at practice and was carted off the field, Chiefs fans undoubtedly feared the worse. Anytime you see the cart out, that’s not a good thing… right?
Well, it’s definitely not a good thing, but there is some good news when it comes to Ross.
Though Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered little clarity about the injury after it occurred, NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave a positive outcome all things considered, saying that the injury wasn’t believed to be anything serious and that Ross “should be OK”.
Despite all of the hype surrounding him, Ross does face a crowded wide receiver room to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster. Another injury that would’ve sidelined him for meaningful training camp time would have truly hurt his case.
That doesn’t appear to be the case here, though. We don’t know yet when he’ll return to action, but the injury not being serious seems to put him back on track to continue proving himself and earning a place in the Chiefs offense.