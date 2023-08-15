Cubs Rumors: Marcus Stroman doubt, former White Sox gone, PCA dominance
Cubs Rumors: Nick Madrigal may not have a place in the Cubs future plans
Nick Madrigal has played a decent-sized role for the Cubs this season. But as the season goes on and the Cubs show to have a decent amount of depth throughout the organization, Madrigal’s future with the Cubs sits in question.
Jake Misener of Cubbies Crib said it best:
"Prior to Chicago trading for him in the summer of 2021, this was a guy with a reputation as an elite bat-to-ball guy. He’d hit everywhere, dating back to his college days at Oregon State. But since joining the Cubs, he’s never looked like that guy – a former top prospect who hit .300 year in and year out – and it’s proven costly. Injuries have played a big role in this, to be sure, but he’s been just as inconsistent as ever here in 2023 and has been a mess since coming back from the IL in late July."
Madrigal could find himself as one of the Cubs that sits on thin ice down the stretch of the season. Chicago definitely has a few players in that category, especially if they miss the postseason.
The addition of Jeimer Candelario will likely spell trouble for Madrigal’s future with Chicago. If Candelario is resigned in the offseason, Madrigal might as well pack his bags.