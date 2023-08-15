Cubs Rumors: Marcus Stroman doubt, former White Sox gone, PCA dominance
Cubs Rumors: Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to dominate the minor leagues
For the entirety of his professional career, Pete Crow-Armstrong has shown time and time again that he is too talented for the level that the Cubs have him at.
This began in Single-A and has translated as he moved to Double-A and now Triple-A. The outfielder features a mix of speed and power that is rarely seen for a prospect at the age of 21. Not to mention, his glove is his best tool, and he projects as an incredible defensive outfielder in the big leagues.
In 10 games at Triple-A, he’s slashing .275/.408/.575 with three home runs and three doubles. His OPS is near 1.000 and it’s nearly 100 points higher than his Double-A OPS this season. In 83 total games in 2023, the outfielder has slugged 17 home runs, including a few tape-measure shots. To go along with this power, he’s swiped 30 bases during the season, with 27 of those coming at Double-A.
The highly touted outfielder likely won’t be brought up until there’s a clear spot for him to play every day, but when he is brought up, expect him to bring fireworks with him. Crow-Armstrong is a truly special talent and he’s going to put the MLB on notice sooner than later.