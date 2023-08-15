FedEx Cup standings heading into the BMW Championship
Breaking down the FedEx Cup standings as we head into the second playoff event of the year, the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.
The FedEx Cup Playoffs got off to a wild start last week in Memphis as Lucas Glover fought off some big mistakes in the final round as the 54-hole leader to outduel Patrick Cantlay in a playoff for Glover’s second straight win. More importantly, the win at Wyndham moved him into the Top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings and the St. Jude win vaulted him up to No. 4 in the PGA Tour season-long rankings.
Glover’s positioning in the FedEx Cup standings almost surely locks up his spot in next week’s TOUR Championship, which sees the Top 30 advance. That is not necessarily the case for other big names who could be fighting for their spot — and their starting strokes — at East Lake and the biggest payday of the season.
Players such as Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im and Sam Burns are in the Top 30 right now but could be surpassed with a poor finish and guys behind them popping at the second playoff event, the BMW Championship. Meanwhile, Justin Rose, Denny McCarthy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama and more are looking for a big week at the BMW to get into that Top 30.
With all of this, let’s take a look at the current FedEx Cup standings going into the BMW Championship to see which players should feel secure and which have work to do.
FedEx Cup Standings: Top 50 heading into the BMW Championship
- Jon Rahm (3,386)
- Scottie Scheffler (3,238)
- Rory McIlroy (2,954)
- Lucas Glover (2,885)
- Patrick Cantlay (2,643)
- Max Homa (2,451)
- Viktor Hovland (2,024)
- Wyndham Clark (1,957)
- Brian Harman (1,919)
- Tommy Fleetwood (1,834)
- Keegan Bradley (1,818)
- Rickie Fowler (1,752)
- Tony Finau (1,672)
- Taylor Moore (1,633)
- Russell Henley (1,618)
- Nick Taylor (1,593)
- Si Woo Kim (1,572)
- Tom Kim (1,552)
- Xander Schauffele (1,536)
- Adam Schenk (1,536)
- Jason Day (1,531)
- Collin Morikawa (1,476)
- Emiliano Grillo (1,443)
- Sepp Straka (1,431)
- Corey Conners (1,426)
- Tyrrell Hatton (1,425)
- Jordan Spieth (1,422)
- Sungjae Im (1,420)
- Chris Kirk (1,361)
- Sam Burns (1,361)
- Sahith Theegala (1,294)
- Justin Rose (1,256)
- Kurt Kitayama (1,242)
- Denny McCarthy (1,192)
- Seamus Power (1,147)
- Lee Hodges (1,144)
- Adam Hadwin (1,108)
- Byeong Hun An (1,107)
- Adam Svensson (1,080)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (1,063)
- Andrew Putnam (1,048)
- Eric Cole (1,042)
- J.T. Poston (1,037)
- Brendon Todd (1,017)
- Cam Davis (1,008)
- Cameron Young (981)
- Hideki Matsuyama (942)
- Tom Hoge (941)
- Harris English (940)
- Patrick Rodgers (939)
Getting into that Top 30 with a great performance at the BMW Championship is huge. While the new FedEx Cup format does have benefits from just making the Top 50 coming into this week as these players earned entry into the signature events for the 2024 season, getting into the Top 30 gives you a berth into several major championships next season and a chance at a monster payday.
The BMW Championship should be thrilling, not only with the FedEx Cup Playoffs in focuse, but also with Olympia Fields providing a massive test for these players this week as it played as one of the toughest events on tour in 2020, the last time the PGA Tour played a tournament at this course.