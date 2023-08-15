MLB Rumors: Mike Trout recovery, Shohei Ohtani second chance teams, and Austin Hedges walks the plank
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Mike Trout can’t ‘bear’ wrist pain, has no timetable for return
One day, a streaming service will make a documentary about how the Angels wasted the prime years of two generational talents in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. In the meantime, Angels fans have more solemn news to read about concerning Trout’s recovery from his wrist injury.
The star outfielder has been out since July 3 due to a fractured wrist, and more than a month later, he’s still complaining about pain in the area.
Per multiple reports, Trout has been progressing well in his rehab, even hitting off the machine, but as of now, there’s no set date for his return.
Trout told reporters that it was a “pain tolerance thing,” and once the pain gets “bearable,” he’ll take the field again.
The second natural step in Trout’s recovery would be to face live pitching, which the Angels could schedule for him within the next few days.
Trout was hitting .263 with 18 homers and 44 RBIs before suffering his injury. With the Angels 6 1/2 games out of a wild card spot, the team will need its top slugger to squeak into the postseason. Prove that future Netflix docuseries wrong.