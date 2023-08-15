Fansided

MLB Rumors: Mike Trout recovery, Shohei Ohtani second chance teams, and Austin Hedges walks the plank

By Kristen Wong

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates a home run with Mike Trout against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 29, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 02, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) /

MLB Rumors: Mike Trout can’t ‘bear’ wrist pain, has no timetable for return

One day, a streaming service will make a documentary about how the Angels wasted the prime years of two generational talents in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. In the meantime, Angels fans have more solemn news to read about concerning Trout’s recovery from his wrist injury.

The star outfielder has been out since July 3 due to a fractured wrist, and more than a month later, he’s still complaining about pain in the area.

Per multiple reports, Trout has been progressing well in his rehab, even hitting off the machine, but as of now, there’s no set date for his return.

Trout told reporters that it was a “pain tolerance thing,” and once the pain gets “bearable,” he’ll take the field again.

The second natural step in Trout’s recovery would be to face live pitching, which the Angels could schedule for him within the next few days.

Trout was hitting .263 with 18 homers and 44 RBIs before suffering his injury. With the Angels 6 1/2 games out of a wild card spot, the team will need its top slugger to squeak into the postseason. Prove that future Netflix docuseries wrong.

