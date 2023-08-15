MLB Rumors: Cubs-Ohtani match, Mike Trout trade hurdles, Yankees copying Braves
MLB rumors: Yankees should take a page (and potentially staff members) from the Braves’ book
One day, there are going to be Hollywood documentaries about what the Atlanta Braves are doing right now on the front office side of the sport. They have really revolutionized the game and the business in the game and the results have been incredible.
Not only do they have one of the best teams in recent memory with a ton of All-Stars and hitting stats that seem out of this world, but their entire core is signed for multiple years into the future.
Atlanta has built their living on the long ball, led by Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley.
The Yankees tried to do this exact thing with their team of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo, but it hasn’t worked nearly as well. One team is leading baseball in almost every offensive category and the other is out of the playoff picture. New York ended up on the short end of these two teams.
The Yankees should take inspiration and even personnel from Atlanta’s front office. Alex Anthopoulos has completely changed the business of baseball and he has his entire front office on board with it. It wouldn’t be a bad idea for New York to take a look in the mirror, cut ties with some of their front office and try to hire a few names in Atlanta’s front office to sizeable promotions.