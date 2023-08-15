MLB Rumors: Cubs-Ohtani match, Mike Trout trade hurdles, Yankees copying Braves
MLB rumors: Chicago Cubs could emerge as potential sleepers in Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes
This winter, Shohei Ohtani may be at the center of the biggest free agency decision since Lebron James announced his decision to play in Miami over a decade ago. LeBron James’ decision captivated the sports world and Ohtani is likely to do the same, inking his name to a huge contract.
There are a ton of teams being tied to Ohtani, with nearly every team making a sales pitch for him one way or another. But the team that nobody seems to be talking about, that could make a ton of sense, is the Chicago Cubs.
ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle broke down the unbelievable value of Ohtani in free agency as a two-way superstar. In doing so, he also mentioned the contenders to sign the current Angel in free agency, listing the Cubs as a sleeper in the mix.
One thing of note with the Cubs is their current payroll, where nobody is being paid over $20 million this season, besides Marcus Stroman at $25 million.
This could be seen as a plus and a minus for Chicago. One side is that it means that the Cubs have the money to spend. They’re a big market team and after the trade deadline this year, they appear ready to win now. But on the other hand, the lack of spending could mean that Chicago isn’t willing to spend the money it would take for Ohtani. But if they are, Ohtani would likely consider Chicago as a destination.
Don’t sleep on the idea of Ohtani signing with the Cubs.