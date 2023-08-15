NBA Rumors: 3 dark horse teams who should trade for 76ers’ James Harden
Dark horse James Harden trade destination: 1. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Harden-Maxey duo has been pure crackling electricity for the Sixers. Harden is slow and deliberate. Maxey is lightning in a bottle, capable of accelerating from 0-to-60 in a split second. Harden often draws double teams in the middle of the floor before kicking it to Maxey, whose speedy drives keep the defense skating on ice trying to recover.
Well, imagine Harden and Anthony Edwards in the backcourt. Edwards can’t quite top Maxey’s 3-point numbers, but he’s the most vicious slasher in today’s game. He would receive an efficiency boost with Harden setting the table, similar to Maxey. Defenses would have their hands full trying to contain the violently contrasting styles of Minnesota’s backcourt stars.
Meanwhile, the Wolves have one of the most versatile offensive bigs in NBA history in Karl-Anthony Towns. He’s not Joel Embiid, but he’s a balletic post finisher who can splash 3s at a prodigious rate. He would essentially fall to No. 3 on the defensive priority list, and let me tell you: KAT can still feast when he’s priority No. 1.
Rudy Gobert’s crumbling career would receive quite the lift with Harden’s arrival. Finally, a guard who is not only willing, but eager to pass it to Gobert. Harden spent the most productive years of his career with an elite vertical threat the rim. Gobert isn’t prime Clint Capela on offense, but he’s a massive body who can is naturally very efficient. He has led the NBA in field goal percentage three of the last five years.
Minnesota also has a burgeoning two-way star in Jaden McDaniels, who ranks as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. McDaniels shot 39.8 percent from 3-point range last season and would receive the best looks of his life playing with Harden. It’s hard to overstate how potent the Wolves would look on paper.
Of course, you have to give something to get something. Minnesota probably doesn’t have what Philadelphia wants — a star its willing to trade for Harden — but maybe a one-year Mike Conley rental, a few young prospects, and whatever is left of their draft picks gets the deal done. There’s the natural “does Harden want to be here” concern with bringing the notorious night-life fanatic to Minnesota, but the Wolves would legitimately profile as one of the best teams in the West. If Harden wants to compete for a title, there’s a world in which Minnesota gives him that opportunity.
The Wolves are stuck between a rock and a hard place after the Gobert trade. Maybe Harden offers them a way out.