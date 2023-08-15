NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott debut, Vikings scary absence, Cowboys trade looming?
NFL Rumors: Cowboys trade bubbling beneath the surface before Week 1?
There really aren’t many areas where the Dallas Cowboys truly have to worry about how they’re going to fill out the 53-man roster in a couple of weeks. There are position groups where they could be better in terms of the depth, but outside of a debate over KaVontae Turpin or Deuce Vaughn as a returner or if keeping C.J. Goodwin as a core special teams player makes sense still, there isn’t much drama brewing.
Goodwin, however, presents an interesting case. Should he make the 53-man roster as he has for several seasons now, he’ll be listed as part of the cornerback group. That puts him as part of arguably the most crowded spot in camp, the secondary group.
Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis (once healthy) figure to start at cornerback with Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker at safety. But behind those guys, the depth is wildly enticing with the likes of Jayron Kearse, DaRon Bland, Nahshon Wright, Israel Mukuamu, rookie Eric Scott Jr., former second-rounder Kelvin Joseph, and even some enticing UDFA signings.
So how will the Cowboys handle sorting out this depth when it comes to cut time? A trade might be in order.
NFL insider Albert Breer of SI was recently at Cowboys training camp and noted the depth in the secondary and on the defensive front as well. He then crucially said, “it stands to reason that the Cowboys could use guys in those areas as trade chips at the end of the month.”
It’s also important to consider in that context as well that ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer noted that adding another offensive lineman could be a priority for Dallas. You have to wonder if these two things could be related when it comes to cutting down the 53-man roster, swapping a defensive back or lineman for some more quality O-line depth.
We shall see, but it does appear that the Cowboys are starting to posture for a trade as they aren’t going to be able to keep all of their defensive depth on the roster for Week 1.