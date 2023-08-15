NFL Rumors: 3 Steelers who should be traded before the season starts, 1 to hold onto
By Mark Powell
Like most teams in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a roster surplus. Thankfully, GM Omar Khan can do something about that.
Pittsburgh’s NFL Draft class was considered to be one of the best in the league for a reason, but it could also push several veterans out the door. If the Steelers are smart — and Omar Khan is one of the better young front office executives in football — they can flip some of their talent surplus for late-round draft choices in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Pittsburgh traded up for Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones in the draft. While a massive figure, it’s fair to assume he might start the season on the bench behind Dan Moore Jr., who has had an impressive camp. This makes Moore — a player who could fetch a nice return if available — rather unavailable, and instead a necessity for the Steelers weak offensive line.
The Steelers have decent depth at the skill positions, quarterback and even defensive back after selecting Joey Porter Jr. But who can (and should) they trade away?
NFL Rumors: Steelers should trade away a tight end
My money is on Zach Gentry, as he plays a very similar style to Darnell Washington out of Georgia. Pittsburgh selected Mount Washington, as he’s known around these parts, in a surprising selection given their depth at tight end. Pat Freiermuth is the future at the position, and should start for years to come. However, Washington offers Kenny Pickett another large target, and he can run block as well. Why, exactly, does Mike Tomlin still need Gentry?
Familiarity is nice, the Gentry has that with the Steelers system, but he’s a decent blocking tight end who can make plays in the red zone. Surely he has some value on the market, even if it’s for a conditional seventh-round pick. Something is better than nothing.