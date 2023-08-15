NFL Rumors: 3 Steelers who should be traded before the season starts, 1 to hold onto
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Steelers should trade away a veteran QB
Mitchell Trubisky would have higher value on the trade market, so there’s a high possibility Omar Khan would shop him to QB-needy teams towards the end of training camp, barring an injury. Trubisky played well at times in 2022, but was benched in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett. Now that the Steelers are Pickett’s team, there’s no looking back for Mitch, who is fine taking the backup reps in Pittsburgh until his contract runs out. Quarterbacks are highly-valued, especially one who has shown the flashes Trubisky has. If a starter goes down, expect teams to call Khan.
Mason Rudolph is another QB with starting experience who is wasting away on the depth chart. There is a non-zero chance the Steelers will cut Rudolph at the end of training camp, but for now he seems to have bought into the system. Last offseason, that was not the case, as Rudolph had plenty to say about Pittsburgh’s front office and the perception that he was led astray.
Rudolph was formerly the backup to Ben Roethlisberger — perhaps even brought in to replace him out of Oklahoma State — but those days are long gone. Pittsburgh would be wise to get what they can for Rudolph, who deserves an opportunity as a second stringer.