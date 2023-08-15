NFL Rumors: 3 Steelers who should be traded before the season starts, 1 to hold onto
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Steelers should trade away this former All-Pro
During his time with the New England Patriots, Gunner Olszewski was a special teams ace and a productive return man. Heck, he even made the NFL All-Pro team in 2020. After one more season with the Pats, Olszewski hit the free-agent market with a chance to cash in and prove his worth.
The only problem was a simple one — Olszewski and the Steelers thought he could be something he’s not. Olszewski isn’t the first player to take on a role that doesn’t necessarily fit him. As a punt and kick return man, Olszewski was productive enough to receive consistent playing time. As a slot receiver, though, he simply did not fit in Matt Canada’s offensive scheme.
Now with a crowded wide receiver room, it’s tough to see Olszewski receiving reps ahead of Calvin Austin, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Diontae Johnson and more. The Steelers have a solid group. Not to mention, Austin is listed as the primary punt and kick return man.
Exactly where does Olszewski fit on this roster? Trade him while you still can.