NFL Rumors: Vikings visit could signal lack of confidence in Alexander Mattison
Alexander Mattison is set to replace Dalvin Cook as the Vikings top running back, but their latest free agent visit could signal a lack of confidence.
Even without Dalvin Cook, a longtime staple of the franchise, the Minnesota Vikings are expected to be one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL for the 2023 season.
With Cook now in New England after a lengthy stint pondering free agency, it has seemed that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and the rest of the organization are confident that Cook’s longtime backup, Alexander Mattison, can take over and handle the bulk of the rushing load.
But is the team’s confidence in that plan waning?
On Tuesday, veteran running back Mike Davis worked out with the Vikings. Though no deal was imminent, it does signal that Minnesota is looking to beef up the running back depth.
NFL Rumors: Vikings work out veteran RB Mike Davis
The 30-year-old Davis spent last season in Baltimore, playing in eight games but garnering just eight carries, resulting in 18 yards rushing. However, in 2021, he was fine depth with the Falcons as he registered 503 yards and three touchdowns on the ground with 44 receptions for 259 yards. He also had 1,000 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns the season prior with Carolina.
Davis’ visit with the Vikings doesn’t necessarily signal a lack of confidence in Mattison, who has been a high-end backup when Cook has missed time in recent years. However, it might more so signal a lack of confidence in the running back room as a whole.
Second-year back Ty Chandler, 2021 fourth-rounder Kene Nwangwu, seventh-round rookie DeWayne McBride, and Abram Smith are currently battling for the RB2 role in the Minnesota offense. However, Chandler was the only one in that group that looked promising in the preseason opener. Though one game, it’s possible that spooked the Minnesota front office and coaching staff a bit.
We’ll get a clearer indication of how worried the Vikings are about the running backs on the roster and, by proxy, Mattison in the coming days if they sign Davis or schedule more workouts and visits with other free agent backs. But it’s something to at least consider with Davis’ session on Tuesday.